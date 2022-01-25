Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) received reports of a of a kitchen fire shortly before 10am on Tuesday, January 4.

Crews had been alerted by a neighbour of the property and were at the scene in just six minutes to begin tackling the blaze.

Firefighters worked quickly to rescue Clio from the fire.

Firefighters immediately entered the property using breathing apparatus and quickly located the seven-month-old Presa Canario.

Clio was brought outside and was clearly in distress so crews used specialist kit that helps administer oxygen to animals and has since made a fully recovery.

Station Manager Shaun Makin, of TWFRS, thanked the neighbours who called 999 so quickly and revealed the blaze was halted because the kitchen door was closed.

He said: “Thankfully the occupants closed their kitchen door when exiting the property otherwise the fire could have spread significantly and cause further damage.

Clio had to be given oxygen following the fire.

“Our quick response with help from our Fire Control helped saved this pup from peril and I’m so proud of my crews for that.

“The oxygen therapy kit is present on all our appliances so whenever your furry friend needs it we will be there”

Clio’s owner has praised firefighters for their response and thanked them for bringing his beloved pet to safety.

Clio has made a fully recovery following her ordeal.

He said: “The firefighters were already there once I got home and when I told them my dog was in the kitchen they were quick to act and get her out

“Clio is only seven months old and we’d only had her for a few weeks when this all happened, it was a harrowing experience for our family.

“Luckily Clio is a smart dog and was sniffing around the bottom of the kitchen door for the clean air and didn’t panic.

“She spent a few days with the vet making sure her oxygen levels were normal after breathing in the smoke but now she is back to her normal self, I can never thank the firefighters enough for saving her.”

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

