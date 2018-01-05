Public fears for the future of the NHS amid cancellations crisis

Sunderland Echo readers fear for the future of the NHS after health bosses revealed that up to 55,000 operations could be delayed over the winter.

NHS England has also announced that sanctions for mixed-sex accommodation will be temporarily eased in an attempt to ease the ongoing problem.

In response to our online story yesterday about the potential cancellations, Allan McManus wrote on our Facebook page: "Yet you could probably ring up today pay private and get the same surgeon to do the work in probably the same place?

Raymond Nicholls responded: "That's what the government are pushing for. They want rid of the NHS."

Liam Sheils stated: "The Tories hate the NHS. They tried to stop its creation and have been sabotaging it for 70 years."

He added: "Give the Tories long enough and the NHS will go. Don't say you weren't warned."

In a similar vein, Pete Bogg said: "Further evidence of the damage the Tories are doing to the NHS and to the sick. How could anyone vote for these 'people'?"

Allan McManus rejoined the debate, saying: "Dont be silly, no government would ever try and privatise the nhs, it would be political suicide, they have invested more than ever before."

But Paul Summerside argued: "The free NHS is like that tired old aunty who you don't want to lose but you know one day you must.

"It was a great idea for a post war population but has no logic in 21st Century UK."

Looking ahead, a worried Louise Hall wrote: "I've got my pre-op on the 16th. I'm hoping and praying it doesn't get cancelled."

PJ Bald added: "Also there's the added stress of staff finding a parking space then paying an extortionate price to park at our workplace."

