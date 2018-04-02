Pub hosts World Egg Jarping Championships

A pub was packed to the rafters as punters put their egg-cracking skills to the test in an annual Easter contest.

The annual World Egg Jarping Championships, held at the Hearts of Oak Pub. in Oakerside Drive. Peterlee, took place yesterday.

The event, believed to now be in its 36th year, saw 32 contestants battle it out with hard-boiled eggs for the chance to be crowned the winner.

The game is similar to conkers, but players use their eggs to “jarp” each other out of the competition by trying to smash opponents’ eggs with the ends of each one.

Eggs are provided for those taking part in the contest with competitors choosing an egg from a trayful prepared in advance.

The contest was originally held at Peterlee Cricket and Social Club but was forced to re-locate to its new venue after the club was forced to close after being hit by fire in August 2010.

Landlord Shay Anderson who took over the running of the pub in September alongside his brother Reece, said: “The contest has been going on for years.

“I knew about the competition, but we had no idea when we took over the pub that we would also inherit the event.

“We have had 32 people taking part and each have made a donation to charity to take part.

“People have to crack each other eggs, with a number of rounds until we finally find the winner.

“It is a world championship event and we have an official world champion adjudicator here to watch over it.”

He added: “The pub is packed. Everyone comes out to see it - they absolutely love it. Every time someone cracks an egg there is a huge cheer.”

Fellow landlord, Reece Anderson said: “We are very happy with the event - it’s been great.

“It’s the first time we have run the event and we have been well-supported by the people in the community.

“It’s so surreal the amount of interest, it’s brilliant.”

This year’s champion was Andy Dudgeon.