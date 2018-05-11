Property firm staff to support cancer charity at Sunderland City 10k

Property firm staff are supporting a regional cancer charity at this weekend’s Sunderland City 10k.

Chartered surveyor Emma Graham, 26, and business admin apprentice Lauren Gill, 19, from the Sunderland branch of Bradley Hall, in Frederick Street, will be completing the six-mile-plus course in aid of Daft As A Brush Patient Care.

The charity’s army of volunteers undertake thousands of journeys each year to transport people to and from their cancer care.

Companions also accompany drivers to offer emotional support to patients.

Emma said: “Daft as a Brush is a fantastic charity which Bradley Hall is proud to support. The volunteers provide an outstanding service to people who need it most.

“Bradley Hall is continuing to fundraise for the charity throughout the year, so we decided to take part in a local Sunderland event to contribute to these efforts.

“My colleague Lauren and I don’t have much experience in running. However, we have been training hard and look forward to the challenge on the day.”

The Sunderland 10k, which will begin from Keel Square, in Sunderland city centre on Sunday morning, will take the runners along the banks of the River Wear, along the coast, around Roker Park and back to the starting point.

The Bradley Hall group runs six offices in Alnwick, Morpeth, Gosforth, Newcastle city centre, Durham and Sunderland and employs 44 staff.

Neil Hart, managing director at Bradley Hall, said: “Bradley Hall has had some great success in the past supporting some of the region’s charities.

"As a company we have donated, as well as fundraised impressive amounts thanks to our generous clients, business partners and staff.

“We look forward to replicating and growing our fundraising with a range of fun and creative activities this year in aid of this very important and deserving charity.”

