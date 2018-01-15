‘Proper little fighter’- the courageous little Sunderland lad who is up for an award

“Proper little fighter” Hunter Maskell is continuing to win his health battle - and now there’s even more good news for his family.

The two-year-old from Ryhope - who first hit the headlines last summer when he began walking - has now been nominated for a Best of Wearside award.

Hunter Maskell (2). Picture by FRANK REID

His proud mum Chloe Bell said: “I don’t think there is anyone who deserves it more than he does.”

Hunter is in the running in the Child of Courage category and Chloe, 25, added: “He tries his hardest at everything. He does not let anything faze him. He is determined, cheeky, bubbly and funny.”

Hunter, who has cerebral palsy in his left hand side, first made the Sunderland Echo headlines last summer when he took his first steps with the help of the charity Heel and Toe.

His mum Chloe Bell, 25, and her mum Carol Bell, 54, were on hand to witness those initial first tentative steps.

He is a proper little fighter. Every time his balance is knocked, he just gets back up and tries again. I am really proud. He is such a lovely little boy Chloe Bell

Chloe and partner Gary Maskell, 28, feared it was a moment they would never see.

Since then, Hunter has continued to make great progress and Chloe added: “He’s doing really well. He can take quite a few steps now.

“He is a proper little fighter. Every time his balance is knocked, he just gets back up and tries again.”

After hearing Hunter had been nominated for honours, Chloe, who runs MJ’s Dance Supplies, said: “I am really proud. He is such a lovely little boy.”

'Proper little fighter' Hunter at home in Ryhope.

Hunter was one of the first nominations for this year’s competition but there is plenty of time to put forward your own favourites.

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards have been backed by partner sponsors Gentoo and category sponsors Calsonic Kansei.

There’s plenty of time to get those entries in. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28.

After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders before the final at Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15.

Hunter is nominated for Child of Courage.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than February 28.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

The categories:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.