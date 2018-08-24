Project needs your help to put Sunderland in the picture

A photographic project putting the focus on Sunderland has revealed its latest subjects.

The #Wearexperimenting project is being delivered by Sunderland photographic artist Jo Howell on behalf of the Cultural Spring and the North East Photography Network.

Over the next few weeks, a series of three new experiments will be launched.

“Firstly, we’ll be asking people to take a photograph of their mood. This could be of the weather or the sky, an important place or object, or familiar landscape,” said Jo.

“If you’re taking pictures of people, please ensure you have their permission first, and we ask people to upload their pictures to their own social media feeds using the #wearexperimenting hashtag, submit their images at one of our open sessions at The Bridges, or email wearexperimenting@gmail.com.”

This experiment will run from Monday, September 3, to Friday, September 21, and will be followed by two more – can Wearsiders take photographs that describe living and working in Sunderland, and what photographs would sum up how Sunderland sounds?

The project will be continuing its community workshops and pop-up workshops at Hylton Castle on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26, the Doxford Fun Day on Saturday, September 1, and at The Bridges on Thursday and Friday, September 6 and 7 (9am to 5pm).