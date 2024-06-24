Project Fitness Nominated for 8 Awards at British Fitness Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our gym (Project Fitness) has been nominated for 8 seperate awards in this years' British Fitness Awards (the 10th anniversay of the awards!)
We've been nominated in the below categories;
Male PT of the Year - Sean HibbertSports Coach of the Year - Sean HibbertFitness Manager of the Year - Samantha HallSports Therapist of the Year - Ian JacksonIndependent Newcomer - Dan BurnsideMember Achievement Award - Kieron ChastneyIndependent Gym - Project FitnessGym Team - Project Fitness
We have the most nominations (I believe but I can check this) for any single gym and we're hoping the article can potentially bring some awareness and help in regards to voting for us.
The awards take place on September 14th 2024 at The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel in Liverpool and we're hoping to bring all 8 back to us!
Voting is via https://www.britishfitnessaward.com/
The gym is based at Great Lumley, DH3 4HU (Having previously been located at Houghton Business Park and then Fence Houses).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.