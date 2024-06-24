Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Project Fitness Nominated for 8 Awards at British Fitness Awards 2024

Our gym (Project Fitness) has been nominated for 8 seperate awards in this years' British Fitness Awards (the 10th anniversay of the awards!)

We've been nominated in the below categories;

Male PT of the Year - Sean HibbertSports Coach of the Year - Sean HibbertFitness Manager of the Year - Samantha HallSports Therapist of the Year - Ian JacksonIndependent Newcomer - Dan BurnsideMember Achievement Award - Kieron ChastneyIndependent Gym - Project FitnessGym Team - Project Fitness

We have the most nominations (I believe but I can check this) for any single gym and we're hoping the article can potentially bring some awareness and help in regards to voting for us.

The awards take place on September 14th 2024 at The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel in Liverpool and we're hoping to bring all 8 back to us!

Voting is via https://www.britishfitnessaward.com/