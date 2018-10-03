Prisoner found dead in his cell at Durham Prison

A prisoner has been found dead in his cell.

The body of Joshua Scholick was discovered at Durham Prison on Saturday.

An inquest has now opened into the circumstances behind the 26-year-old single man's death.

The hearing at County Durham and Darlington Coroner's Court has been adjourned for further investigations to be carried out and is expected to resume in April next year.

Hartlepool-born Scholick was described in court documents as unemployed and his last known address was listed as Durham Prison.

The coroner's court documents added: "He was formally identified by a prison officer."

A post mortem and toxicology tests have been carried out although their results have still to be disclosed.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.