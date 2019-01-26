Power cuts and transport disruption possible as weather warnings issued for North East

Yellow weather warnings for wind and ice have been issued for the North East as the winter bites back.

The entire North East coast is expected to be battered by very strong northerly winds tomorrow between 8am and 9pm on Sunday.

The Met Office said short term power cuts were possibly, and road, rail, air and ferry transport was likely to be hit by delays.

A weather warning for ice is also in place from 1am until 11am on Sunday, with an increased chance of accidents and injuries.

However, the ice warning is in place only for the very west of the region, excluding our area on the coast.