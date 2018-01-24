Power cut affects nearly 200 Sunderland homes

Almost 200 Sunderland homes have been left in the dark after a power cut.

Northern Powergrid says that 190 properties in the SR3 postcode area of the city have been affected.

Visitors to the organisation's website are being told: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.

"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."

It is hoped that power will be restored by 10am.

The power cut was first reported shortly before 5am.