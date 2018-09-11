Power cut affects more than 1,300 Sunderland customers

More than 1,300 homes in a Sunderland community suffered a power cut.

It happened in the East Herrington area yesterday at about 4.50pm.

Northern Powergrid chiefs said that 1,360 customers were affected.

A spokeswoman said: “Our team we’re able to restore power to around 1,100 customers by 6.40pm by switching power supplies around on our network.

"We connected generators to restore power in stages to those customers still affected, with the final customer restored at 4.30 am this morning.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we worked to the get the lights back on.”

Drivers also faced delays at the A690 roundabout with the A19 at Herrington yesterday evening following a traffic light failure.