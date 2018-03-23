Pothole repairs completed on Wearmouth Bridge

Emergency lane closures were in place on Wearmouth Bridge this morning.

Workers carried out consecutive closures of lanes one and two northbound and lane one southbound near the Sheepfolds North turn from 10am for pothole repairs.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Michael Mordey said: "In order to minimise risk to the travelling public, it was necessary to undertake emergency pothole repairs on Wearmouth Bridge this morning under temporary lane closures.

"The lane closures were scheduled to minimise traffic disruption and the repairs were quickly completed, but we apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists."