Post-mortem examination carried out on body of woman, 39, found dead at house

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the body of a woman who was found dead at a house.

The woman, aged 39, died at an address in Bainbridge Street, Carrville, near Durham City, on Friday.

Police sealed off the area around the house as they carried out an investigation.

Officers say that the woman suffered from a "pre-existing serious illness" and they are continuing to investigate her death on behalf of the coroner.

