Popular great-great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

A great-great-grandmother with a brilliant sense of humour has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Geraldine Kirkbride marked the impressive milestone surrounded by her loved ones at Grampian Court care home in Peterlee.

Geraldine Kirkbride celebrating her 100th birthday with her family and friends.

The mum-of-three only moved into the home in March this year where she has been praised by staff for her lovely personality.

Born in Easington in 1918, Geraldine went on to meet her husband Percy in the village and the pair later married on March 25, 1940.

In her younger days Geraldine was a full-time mum to her three children, Olive Wigham, Dennis Kirkbride and Lynn Russell.

She enjoyed dancing and holidays abroad, which included cruises and trips to America to see her granddaughter.

Geraldine with her great-great granddaughter, three weeks old Harper Harding.

Sadly Percy, who was a fitter at the colliery, passed away in 1992.

Geraldine has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She has one great-great-granddaughter, three-week-old Harper Harding.

Her daughter Olive said: “She is a beautiful person inside and out.

“She is really nice and has a good sese of humour.

“She is very popular at the home and has lots of friends.”

Geraldine celebrated her birthday with a family lunch out followed by a buffet tea with her friends at the care home.