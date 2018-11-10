Poppy wreaths honour sacrifice of fallen soldiers at Sunderland school

Youngsters at a Sunderland school have paid their own tribute to the fallen.

The youngsters at Dubmire Academy in Houghton took the opportunity to remember those who had given so much for the lives they now enjoy.

Pupils observed a two-minute silence as a member of staff played The Last Post.

An outdoor memorial was created as pupils with poppies and wreaths.

And, silhouettes of unnamed soldiers stand proud next to the memorial with written thanks from the Dubmire children.