Pop-up ping pong parlour opens at Dalton Park

Shoppers can enjoy a fun game of ping pong this summer as a pop-up parlour opens at Dalton Park.

In partnership with Ping! And Loop from Table Tennis England, the parlour is open throughout summer from 11am until 5pm, opposite Starbucks and shoppers can play for free.

The pop-up event aims to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lives in places they already love visiting.

Louise Thompson, marketing manager at Dalton Park, said: “Our ping pong parlour is already proving popular with shoppers’ cheers pouring out into the mall.

“We’re loving seeing families enjoy a little bit of healthy competition and best of all it’s totally free to play, which takes the pressure off parents a little bit throughout the school holidays.

“The parlour will be here until Sunday, September 9, so if you know your backhand from your drop shots you know where to come."

Dalton Park’s ping pong parlour is located in unit 43 opposite Starbucks. Shoppers can pick up a bat and ball and choose from three tables inside the unit.

To find out more about ping pong parlours please visit: www.keepintheloop.co.uk/ppp