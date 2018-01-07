Poll: Are there too many permit parking zones in Sunderland?

Parking permits? A money-making exercise for cash-strapped council bosses or a necessary evil to protect residents from football fans, Metro commuters, university students, town centre workers and shoppers alike.

Phew. Our latest Letter of the week - which suggests such schemes merely milk more money out of drivers - sparked fierce debate on our Facebook page about the pros and cons of restricting motorists from parking outside someone else's home.

Tunstall Road, Chester Road, Newcastle Road, Kayll Road, Hylton Road. If you live near one of these areas then you are probably among the residents who are affected on a daily basis.

While some readers were pleased with recent permit extensions, others fear that family or workmen cannot now visit them without risking fines.

People living just outside the expanded zones also complain that drivers are simply parking outside their doors instead. And so it goes on.

Chris Barron said: "Nobody should have to pay for a permit. However, nobody has the right to a guaranteed parking space outside their property.

"The real issue is in built up areas there are to many cars and it will get worse unless public transport becomes more efficient /cheaper.

Ross G Palmer added: "No it’s brilliant, we’ve got them in our street. Fantastic.

"No more horrendous drive blocking pavement obscuring parking from people parking up all day to get the Metro to work or off to the match or over to the hospital.

"The cost of the permits probably contributes to the wages of the inspectors and not much else and remember all households in the areas get a free pass anyway and it’s only for street parking not on your own property parking.

"Hardly a cash cow when you think about it properly is it?"

Gary Butler wrote: "I used to live in a street where there was permit parking for match days. I got a ticket once on a day at 10am when the kick-off wasn't until after 7pm.



"The fact that the wardens were in that area at that time of the day goes to show it was about money and not to benefit the residence."

Dean Robson said: "I agree with others, it just moves the problem down the road to where the permit zones end. I live right on the edge of a large zonal area in Ashbrooke and parking is horrendous, cars all over the pavement, often get blocked in.

"If I nip out during daytime I've got no chance of parking back in that space, wanna park outside your own home?... Forget it."

Martin Allison added: "The scheme at the top of Newcastle Road and Station Road is for the Metro Station and boy has it made a difference if you live in Alston Crescent."

Grant Pearson said: "Wish they had it in my street , near the uni is horrendous, no one car park anywhere near.

"I cannot get workmen to come to do jobs on my house because they cannot get parked anywhere near due to students blocking all the streets."

Chris Robinson argued: "It's purely money making I've spoken to most of my neighbours who didn't want it .

"The free permit you get has to be renewed every year and no reminder is sent so expect the wardens out in force around that time.

"Why not issue a permit to the address not the car then when needed just have to put on dash board ? It costs me every time a family member comes or they have to avoid coming at certain times."