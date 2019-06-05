What Echo readers said about plans to build homes on Sunderland's Vaux site

Sunderland families have had their say on the future of the city’s Vaux site, as council bosses reveal work is underway on housing plans for the prime spot.

Residential schemes for Vaux are already being worked on – and some welcomed the news as a potential boost to Sunderland’s economy.

Echo readers have been having their say on the site's future.

While some voiced their backing, others argued that the site, already home to office building the BEAM, could be better used for bars, restaurants or leisure facilities.

A new ‘city hall’ to replace Sunderland Civic Centre will also be built there.

Here is what you had to say on the Echo Facebook page:

Paul Michael Hardy: “Housing has always been part of the plan for Vaux, so why are people thinking that it's something new and instead of offices/retail/leisure. It's a mixed-use site.”

Carol Carter: “Housing would bring people closer to the city to spend money in shops and restaurants.”

Neil Ramsey: “The whole site should have been houses 15 years ago and our town wouldn’t be in the state it is now.”

Paul Bestford: “Why not build something for the city. A ice rink? New leisure centre? Something like the Metro Radio Arena? Bars, restaurants, a place that people can enjoy.”

Pat Ross: “The conjestion on that road is bad enough. How on earth will this be managed?”

Alex Kirtley: “Brilliant idea get people living & working back in the city!”

Moira Haig-Samater: “Yep, ice rink definitely. Food and drink. Drive-in cinema maybe. But not housing. There [are] so many up To Let.”

Adam Smith: “It would be better with grass and trees and a kids playpark till we can invest in something amazing. Think long term.”