Vow to curb dangerous drivers as road safety measures deployed in Sunderland neighbourhood

Several new traffic-calming measures have been put in place across the St Michael’s ward in Sunderland, designed to make roads in the ward safer.

These include new 20mph zones, mobile Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS), a drive to get a new fixed mounted speeding camera and a new parking scheme aimed at also reducing dangerously fast driving.

A number of 20mph zones have been created and extended in several key locations, including the area around around Hill View Infants and Junior Academies, as well as in several residential areas.

Residents have raised concerns about speeding in Tunstall Vale

And two VAS are also in constant rotation around the ward to remind drivers when they are speeding. The VAS are moved to reflect the changing speeding situation in the ward, with signs previously located along Strawberry Bank and Essen Way.

Speed camera vans have also been deployed in Essen Way to reduce speeding.

The moves have been welcomed by the area’s councillors – though they have vowed to keep up their campaign for more action on safety.

Cllr Lyall Reed said the ward’s three Conservative members were continuing to push for further measures to reduce speeding on several roads in the ward which were notorious for dangerous driving, including calling for the installation of a fixed speed camera on Essen Way.

A new scheme is being planned for the road

“Essen Way has been a road of concern for residents, councillors and the police for a while now,” he said.

"The fixed camera will hopefully act as a strong deterrent against those who seek to break the speed limit, making our communities roads more dangerous for everyone.

“Fixed cameras have acted as a strong and visibly effective deterrent along Ryhope Road and we hope to replicate that on Essen Way. The Speed Camera vans have been a welcome feature in recent weeks, however a more permanent measure is needed on Essen Way."

Tunstall Vale has been the subject of concerns from residents , with several accidents along the stretch of Ashbrooke Road.

A new scheme has been in development for several months, involving the restructuring of the parking arrangement on the road, to help slow down the traffic whilst providing residents in the street with increased parking accessibility.