Voters will go to the polls for the third time this year after the date was set to replace Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Vera Baird.

Dame Vera announced in May she was stepping down to become the new Victims’ Commissioner, taking over from Baroness Newlove in June 2019.

She was elected as the area's first PCC in 2012, and in that time has taken an active role in promoting the views of victims, also serving as the Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s lead for supporting victims and reducing harm.

Rules mean an election must take place to fill the vacancy within 35 days, and the date has been set for July 18. Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

It comes after voters already went to the polls twice in May, first for council elections on May 2 and then again for the European Parliament elections on May 23.



The Northumbria Police Area covers the local authority areas of Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Sunderland.



This will be the third time that voters in the area have gone to the polls for a commissioner. The first commissioner election was held in November 2012 and the second in May 2016.



In 2016, there were more than one million (1,035,492) registered electors in the Northumbria Police Area, including more than 300,000 (323,155) postal voters.



The Northumbria result will be announced from the area returning centre in Sunderland on Friday July 19, where Patrick Melia, the Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council will be returning officer.

Anyone who has not yet registered to vote should do so by Tuesday 2 July.