Vote: Do you think enough council money is spent in Washington?

The latest in our Letter of the Week series provoked an interesting debate between our readers.

Carlton West, from Concord, argued that residents in Washington are not getting their fair share of cash from Sunderland City Council. and you came in your dozens to share your views - and they were a real mixed bag.

Mr West's letter said: "The reason for this is that many of my fellow Washington residents feel we are not getting a fair share of the budget and we feel left behind.

"I know many other areas of Sunderland feel the same and I feel frustrated for us all."

You can read the letter in full here.



The letter writer also questioned why council money was used for the removal of a footbridge in the Glebe area of the town, when it was previously stated that the project would be paid for by Gentoo.

Coun Dianne Snowdon, who represents Washington Central on Sunderland City Council, responded on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page to this point of his letter.

She said: "As one of the ward councillors for Washington Central Ward, I have explained this to Mr West, that although the money was originally allocated from council budget for the removal of the bridge at a local level, we felt that this was wrong and that Gentoo should bear the cost as they would benefit from its removal.

"Following discussions between the council and Gentoo it was agreed that this was the appropriate way forward and at the planning stage it is documented that the cost of bridge removal, landscaping and instillation of a crossing at grade would be paid by Gentoo.

"The money allocated to this in the budget last year will return to the central pot."

Here's what else you had to say on social media. You can always share your views with us on Facebook here, or on Twitter @SunderlandEcho.

Shaun Cudworth: "Hetton has a town council no reason why Houghton and Washington cannot have one.

"Get rid of one councillor per ward there's about 60 grand in costs in Washington alone to run a small unpaid council.

"Could devolve community chest spending, spending on parks flowers etc. plenty of empty places to put a small town hall ( Houghton already has one).

"Would also mean people would see Sunderland centre for what it is a centre for Sunderland and in that light actually isn't too bad."

Dianne Elizabeth Snowdon: "Locally your councillors are working for you and addressing issues. If anyone has a problem all councillors details are on the council website and they will be happy to help."

John Quinn: "It's central government the whines need to go to ... and I'm interested to know where people think this "money" is being spent in Sunderland rather than in Washington and Houghton?"

Margaret Crosby: "Why not ask the people of Washington if they want their own parish council? That way, the council would give them a set budget and they could decide for themselves where they wanted to spend government money, and they would have to get their fair share!"

Ted Johnson: "Not really, it's all one city. Not sure why more should be spent in that area at this minute.

"The infrastructure seems fine currently, I mean it should be, it was all planned.

"The town centre of sorts is private so nothing much more to do after the new leisure centre and keeping library open.

"Probably cost the council a lot in the past when it was mainly council estates."

Paul Murton: "Actually Sunderland Council over the last 30 to 40 years has spent a absolute fortune on Washington ,Houghton, Hetton and surrounding areas

"The whole of the housing stock they inherited was built on pit waste (shale). When Sunderland took over these the average cost of repair to each house was £15K to £20k and that was in the 80s and 90s.

"They then inherited Washington New Town and the vast majority of their housing stock had structural problems which had to be repaired at a astronomical cost."

Paul Brewis: "It needs improved transport infrastructure including a light railway. Metro link- Galleries to Newcastle, that'll bring investment!"

Deano Hall: "Why is it that Washington is supposed to be part of Sunderland, though it’s a Tyneside Postcode (NE)?"

Alyson Drummond: "Washington does not receive the spending of Sunderland, it’s shameful."

David Chiffy Punshon: "Don't whine to the council they don't control how much they get each year, that comes from central government so blame the Tories' austerity."

Andy Wilkie: "The same question should be asked of Sunderland North. We would be better off with South Tyneside."

John King: "Bring back Washington Council."