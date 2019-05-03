Time for change? What Echo readers had to say as Sunderland election results are confirmed

Election night has been and gone for another year - and the results are in for Sunderland City Council.

The Labour Party lost 10 council seats in Sunderland, marking victories for Ukip and the Green Party as both took seats on Wearside.

Preparing to count the ballots in the Sunderland City Council elections. Picture: North News.

Ukip won seats in St Anne's, Redhill and Ryhope, while the Greens were victorious in Washington South - the party's first ever council seat in the region.

The Conservatives gained four extra seats, while Lib Dems won in Sandhill, Millfield and Doxford - but Labour remains in overall control of the city.

As the results were confirmed, dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your view on how this will shape the city going forward.

Some heralded the results, saying it was "time for change" and new ideas, while others admitted they thought "nothing would change" regardless of who was representing their ward.

Here is what you had to say on polling day and following the results on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Rob Usher: "Whilst both Cons and Labour have took their expected hit, I see the 'we want our precious Brexit-protest' vote has gone down well.

"Some could even argue that this massive shift in Lib Dem support suggest the exact opposite. Perhaps all you Brexiteers aren't as united as you think you are."

Tom Martin: "In my ward, we have put our new Green councillor in place, not because of Brexit, not because of some national issue, not as some kind of protest vote, but because he worked hard, he has won on merit, on effort, on integrity and for being honest, open, approachable and because he actually showed himself."

Donna Watson: "About time, new candidates with fresh ideas."

Chris Higgins: "Right ... we've had our vote ... your chosen candidate may or may not have won. However, can't we all just be optimistic together and hope the council work together to make the best for the city out of what they've got?"

John Monacle: "We need fresh blood and new ideas."

Darren Jenkins: "I think people will see they’ve voted based on national issues."

Warren Senior: "Spoke to loads who said the only reason they were going was to cross all the boxes and 'spoil' the card."

Alfred Maddison: "Yes done it, hopefully we get the right result this time."

Rebecca Royle: "It doesn't matter what we say or do, nothing will change, the government will do exactly what it wants to do, will keep making stupid decisions and continue to feed us full of rubbish just to get what they want when it comes to elections."

John Harvey: "Democracy is dead."

Sheila Treglown: "Time for change."