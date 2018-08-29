Thousands raised to support Sunderland community centre

Town hall chiefs have stumped up £25,000 to help fund improvements to a community centre
Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Road, will use the cash for a new kitchen and floor, as well as upgrades to lighting and other areas.
The money was provided through Sunderland City Council’s Strategic Initiatives Budget.
And councillors added an extra £1,000 from the Community Chest fund to pay for new signs and leaflets to promote the facility.
Coun Kelly Chequer said: “Facilities like Southwick Community Centre are the glue that hold together communities across this city, and it is absolutely vital that we – as a council – do everything we can to preserve these places.
“One of the promises of Sunderland Labour Group is to care for our communities – to support them to thrive.
“And this is a great example of us doing just that.
“We’re delighted to be able to protect a centre that enriches the lives of so many people from in and around Southwick.”
James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service