Thousands raised to support Sunderland community centre

Town hall chiefs have stumped up £25,000 to help fund improvements to a community centre

Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Road, will use the cash for a new kitchen and floor, as well as upgrades to lighting and other areas.

The money was provided through Sunderland City Council’s Strategic Initiatives Budget.

And councillors added an extra £1,000 from the Community Chest fund to pay for new signs and leaflets to promote the facility.

Coun Kelly Chequer said: “Facilities like Southwick Community Centre are the glue that hold together communities across this city, and it is absolutely vital that we – as a council – do everything we can to preserve these places.

“One of the promises of Sunderland Labour Group is to care for our communities – to support them to thrive.

“And this is a great example of us doing just that.

“We’re delighted to be able to protect a centre that enriches the lives of so many people from in and around Southwick.”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service