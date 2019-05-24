Theresa May exit: Sunderland political figures react to 'Trexit' news

Sunderland's political leaders have been giving their reaction to Theresa May's resignation.

A tearful Prime Minister confirmed in a Downing Street press conference today that she will leave Number 10 on June 7.

Here's what political figures on Wearside have said.

Sunderland Conservative Party leader Coun Robert Oliver:

"Theresa May has been a dutiful public servant who put the country before herself and tried as hard as she could to deliver Brexit having inherited a difficult political situation which was not of her own making," he said.

"Sunderland Conservatives now look forward to choosing a new party leader and prime minister with a plan to get a Brexit deal across the line and with an ambitious domestic agenda for the people of Sunderland."

Sunderland Central Julie Elliott MP:

"I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that she is resigning as leader of the Conservatives and therefore as Prime Minister," she said.

"Her Premiership will go down as one of the most disastrous in history. The Government has been rudderless for some time, trying to force through a failing Brexit plan whilst doing nothing for working people in this country.

"She leaves it more divided, and more unequal.

"It is in the interests of Sunderland, and the country, that whoever the Conservatives elect as their new leader sorts this Brexit mess once and for all.

"They can do this by letting the people decide what this country’s next steps are."