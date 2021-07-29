Sunderland taxi driver loses taxi licence appeal following four speeding offences

Sunderland City Council has welcomed the decision of magistrates to turn down the appeal.

Jalal Uddin Ahmed appealed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court after Sunderland City Council’s Regulatory Committee decided he should lose his taxi licence.

Mr Ahmed had been licensed by the council since April 2017 but made the decision to revoke the driver's licence in November 2020.

It decided he was not a "fit and proper person” because of speeding offences in October 2017, October 2018 and September 2019.

The driver had received a warning about his future licensing conduct in March 2019 following the first two offences while Mr Ahmed also failed to inform the council of his second motoring offences within 72 hours.

Sunderland City Council say a third offence of driving in excess of a 30mph limit had not been notified to the them, or declared on his taxi licence renewal application.

While Mr Ahmed’s appeal was pending he committed a fourth speeding offence in February 2021 and undertook a speed awareness course as he had nine points on his licence.

The decision not to renew Mr Ahmed’s, of Greetlands Road, Sunderland taxi licence was then upheld at Newcastle Crown Court on July 23.

Councillor Jill Fletcher, Chair of the council committee that oversees taxi licences, said: "The Licensing and Regulatory Committee does not take its decisions lightly. The decision to refuse to renew a licence is a significant decision."Councillors sitting on this important committee have a duty to protect public safety and to ensure that residents, visitors and those working in Sunderland have confidence that when they use licensed taxi vehicles their journey will be a safe one."In undertaking our licensing functions, public safety is our paramount consideration. Motoring convictions while licensed can demonstrate that a professional driver is not taking their responsibilities seriously. We welcome and note how the Crown Court upheld our original decision."

Steve Wearing, the council’s Principal Licensing Officer, added: "It is vitally important that this provision is complied with by all licensed drivers operating within the city.

"The reporting requirement under Condition 6 is to report in writing. The fact he admitted a further speeding offence after the decision not to renew his licence and before his appeal to the magistrates was concerning."

