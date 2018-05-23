Sunderland student becomes youngest to get key political role

A former Sunderland University student has been elected the youngest ever vice chairwoman of Durham County Council (DCC).

Coun Katie Corrigan was selected for the role at this morning’s annual council meeting.

She will support new chairman, Coun John Lethbridge, who was chosen to succeed the outgoing Coun Bill Kellet.

Proposing the motion in favour of Coun Corrigan, Coun Rob Crute said: “She has been a member of the council since 2013 and active politically since her late teens.

“She is the daughter of a miner, a tradition familiar to many of us on the council, and went to Sunderland University.”

He added: “Her quiet approach to her work should be considered a great strength.”

The 26-year-old former sociology and politics student also previously worked for the Belmont Community Association.

She is not the only Sunderland University alumni to increased her profile in local government this month.

Earlier this month, 20-year-old Jack Cunningham, a current student on the same course completed by Coun Corrigan, was elected Sunderland City Council’s youngest ever councillor.

Coun Lethbridge, a member of DCC since 2004, said the Royal British Legion would be his disignated charity during his year in office.

At the meeting, Coun Kellet said he had helped raise about £16,000 for his chosen good cause, the Great North Air Ambulance.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service