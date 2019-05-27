Sunderland MP calls on her party to back a 'final say on any Brexit deal' in wake of European Elections

A Sunderland MP has said the "politics of fence-sitting has failed" as she urged her Labour Party leaders to back a final say on the Brexit deal.

Bridget Phillipson, the party's MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, has hit out in the aftermath of the European Election, which saw Nigel Farage's Brexit Party win two of the three MEP seats.

They will be taken up by John Tennant and Brian Monteith, with the third to be filled by Jude Kirton-Darling, who retained her seat.

Ms Kirton-Darling, has said the result should serve as a notice things must change if her party is to win a general election.

The results of the election for Sunderland were Change UK: 2,385, Conservative: 4,402, Green: 5,252, Labour: 13,625, Lib Dem: 7,653, Brexit Party: 25918, UKIP: 5925.

The overall results for the North East were Change UK 24,968, Conservative 42,395, Green Party 49,905, Labour 119,931, Liberal Democrats 104,330, The Brexit Party 240,056, UKIP 38269.

Nationally, the Brexit Party won 29 seats, Liberal Democrats 16, Labour 10, Green seven, Conservatives four and Plaid one, while Ukip and Change UK did not win any seats.

Following the results, Ms Phillipson highlighted how her party could end up behind the Liberal Democrats, which was part of the coalition which led the country alongside the Conservatives when Labour lost the General Election in 2010.

She said: "We’ve been in opposition for nine long years, but tonight we are being pushed behind a party that spent five of those years delivering austerity.

"The politics of fence-sitting have failed.

"Labour must be clear that we back a final say on any Brexit deal."

Ms Phillipson has been a supporter of the People's Vote campaign to give people a chance to have their say on the final Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union.

Sunderland City Council's leader Graeme Miller, a Labour member, has said the results should serve as a reaction to the county's views about the issue.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the outcome of the European Election has acted as a reflection of the country's views.

He said: "After three years of Tory failure to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole country, these elections became a proxy second referendum.

"With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote. Labour will bring our divided country together so we can end austerity and tackle inequality.

"Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide.

"We will not let the continuing chaos in the Conservative Party push our country into a No Deal exit from the EU.

"Parliament can and will prevent such a damaging outcome for jobs and industry in the UK."