Sunderland Lib Dem candidate suspended as party investigates Facebook posts

A Liberal Democrat council candidate from Sunderland has been suspended by the party as it investigates allegations that she shared offensive posts on social media.

The party has confirmed it is investigating Sandhill ward candidate Lynn Appleby over her use of Facebook.

Ms Appleby was chosen to contest the seat for the Lib Dems at the forthcoming local elections on May 3.

She declined to comment when contacted by the Echo over the allegations.

Her Facebook page has now been made private.

However, a Liberal Democrat spokesman said the party had taken action immediately it became aware of the allegations.

A party statement said: “As soon as this was brought to our attention last Friday the person was suspended from the party pending investigation.

“The individual involved has received notification of the suspension.”

Rod Hepplewhite, from Houghton and Sunderland South Constituency Labour Party, said: “We are disappointed to see these posts on social media from the Lib Dem candidate for Sandhill Ward, as the language used falls well below the level of respect that a political candidate should have for the people they’re seeking to represent.

“There can be no excuses, nor should a blind eye be turned.”

Sunderland Tory Group leader Coun Robert Oliver said the matter was “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “It is a very poor choice by Wearside Liberal Democrats to have her as a candidate.

“People should think very carefully before voting for her in the local election.”