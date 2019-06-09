A Sunderland councillor is urging the Government to bring a trial of new ‘acoustic cameras’ to the city to tackle the noise from souped-up cars and motorbikes.

The Department for Transport has announced it will be trialling the use of ‘acoustic cameras’ in a bid to tackle illegal levels of noise from modified vehicles.

The Government says that the new technology aims to measure the sound levels of passing vehicles to detect those breaking the law on noise limits, and could use automated number plate recognition to help enforce the law.

Now one Sunderland City Councillor wants the acoustic cameras to come to Wearside, where he says residents are plagued with noise from souped-up cars and motorbikes ‘rampaging’ around residential streets .

Pallion and Ford Estate’s Lib Dem councillor Martin Haswell said: “The announcement of these trials to tackle horrendously noisy cars and motorbikes is very welcome news.

“For too long, residents in Pallion, Ford Estate and other parts of the city have had to put up with the misery of souped-up vehicles rampaging around residential streets and estates at all times of day and night.

“It’s just not on, and any new technology and powers that will allow the police and councils to crack down on this noise nuisance is desperately needed and will undoubtedly be music to the ears of residents who are sick to the back teeth of being subjected to boy racers & their ridiculously loud cars and bikes.

“I’ll be calling on the Department for Transport to bring the trial to Sunderland as quickly as possible so we can see how effective these noise acoustic cameras can be at tackling this problem.”