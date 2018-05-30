Sunderland council bosses scrap proposal for permanent stopover site for gypsies and travellers

Plans to provide a permanent site for gypsy and traveller communities have been scrapped by council bosses in favour of an existing policy.

Today, Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) cabinet discussed the final draft of their Core Strategy and Development Plan until 2033.

Although the plan’s first draft included three potential stopover sites for gypsies and travellers, they were removed and replaced with an “unauthorised encampment policy”.

This followed concerns about costs, potential usage by gypsy/traveller communities and finding a suitable location for such a stopover site in Sunderland.

SCC’s head for housing and regeneration, Coun Stuart Porthouse, outlined the plans at Sunderland Civic Centre, which include an update of an existing 2008 policy.

He said gypsies and travellers can stay in unauthorised sites for an “agreed number of days” if the location is suitable and they “agree with a revised code of conduct”.

Encampments would not be allowed on sites of special scientific interest, school car parks or playing fields, village greens and hospital, supermarket or leisure centre car parks, a report states.

But SCC still has eviction powers if encampments are close to busy highways that could “pose threats to the encampment or the settled community”, a report states.

The meeting heard that this “acceptance approach” would help to balance the needs of gypsy/traveller and settled communities.

The policy would only apply to council-owned land with SCC maintaining responsibility for rubbish collection and welfare of children.

Coun Porthouse added that the policy would be reviewed annually to “ensure it’s operating correctly”.

SCC’s environment and transport head, Coun Amy Wilson, said she was “overjoyed” that the policy would be reviewed regularly, adding “it’s new, we don’t know how it’s going to work.”

On council-owned land, location, welfare, length of intended stay, size of encampment and complaints would be considered before any legal action is taken by SCC.

Decisions would also involve an Encampment Review Group which would invite representatives from SCC, police, health services and gypsy/traveller communities to have their say.

The aim of of the policy update, a report states, includes building community relations, managing encampments and working with partners to tackle social exclusion.

Council bosses unanimously backed the plans, with Coun Porthouse adding “it’s a step in the right direction”.

An annual report will be published in line with the policy changes, detailing the number of encampments and enforcement cases in Sunderland.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service