Sunderland AFC lends support to armed forces veterans charity

Sunderland AFC has shown its support for an armed forces veterans charity.

Forward Assist works with military veterans with combat experience and unresolved trauma issues and also provides support and guidance to former service personnel who experience difficulties in adjusting to a new life as a civilian.

As part of its work, the charity has transformed a Land Rover 101, which served in the Falklands, into a mobile coffee truck, which is driven and staffed by veterans.

And the truck will now be present at all of Sunderland AFC’s under 9-15 games at the Academy of Light, selling refreshments to parents, staff and others.

Forward Assist said: "The aim is for veterans to learn and develop customer service and entrepreneurial skills, whilst becoming more socially integrated.

"The veterans that Forward Assist works with need supported employment and this special project does just that."

All proceeds made from the sale of refreshments will go directly to Forward Assist to help fund their ongoing work.

Sunderland AFC’s head of operations, Dave Moses, said: "Forward Assist is a wonderful charity, helping those who have given so much in the service of our country.

"It is an honour for Sunderland AFC to support the charity and we are delighted to welcome the veterans to the Academy of Light.

"Forward Assist’s Chief Executive, Tony Wright said “I am delighted to hear that Sunderland AFC want to help us to support our veterans volunteer project.

"The club has gone out of its way to ensure the Veterans Coffee Truck will be a success.“