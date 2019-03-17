'Standing up for democracy' or 'an affront to the Jarrow March': Your views on Nigel Farage and the March To Leave.

Readers have been having their say about Nigel Farage and the Brexit march, which set off for Westminster from Sunderland this weekend.

Around 100 people joined the former Ukip leader on the first leg of the March To Leave, from Sunderland to Hartlepool.

Nigel Farage enjoying a pint at the end of the first day of the March To Leave, from Sunderland to Hartlepool.

The protest has been organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign, in a bid to highlight perceived attempts to betray the public over Brexit.

It will end in London on March 29 - the intended date set for the UK to leave the EU following the result of 2016's referendum.

Our coverage of the start of the march attracted thousands of comments on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, from people on both sides.

Paul Fenwick wrote: "Well done to the people who are taking part in this meaningful March. You're marching for 17 million people. Fantastic, well done."

About 100 people set off from Sunderland on the March To Leave campaign led by Nigel Farage.

June Waterstreet added: "Good luck to the walkers standing up for democracy."

Kevin Leary: "He has been proved right time and time again, despite being sidelined during the Brexit process. Farage speaks more sense than a Parliament full of fools."

But there were many more who weren't convinced by the march.

Paul Purvis: "Farage promised lots of things he couldn’t deliver. That’s why he is now presenting a radio programme no one listens to instead of leading the brainwashed Brexiteers to the promised land."

Nigel Farage on the Brexit Betrayal bus before the start of the March To Leave.

Michael Gittins: "The conman has been found out. All this rubbish he has promised gone."

John Robinson: "Things are yet to be implemented because the pro-Brexit liars such as Farage promised things which have been proven to be impossible to achieve. It's the people who told the lies you should be holding to account."

Andrew Smith: "Thronged by people? 100 people marched? Nigel Farage? Nigel Mirage more like! Nowhere to be seen."

Andy Spooner: "Small beer indeed compared to the people's march in London in October - 700,000."

Ian Thompson: "So far this march has been too cold and a bit windy - just like Nigel Farage."

Christian Green: "The whole thing is a publicity stunt for Nigel Farage to carry on playing the part of 'one of the people'!"

Chris Pearson: "For him, Sunderland is a means to an end. He doesn't care about the city. If Brexit goes through, we will be the first to suffer (and let's not forget, the EU has done more for us than any London government ever will)."

Tony Parker: "No one ever asks him why he changed his mind that a win of less than two-thirds means we should have a second referendum."

Debbie Williamson: "Shame he was such a gutless wonder when his side won. How can you lot still think he's working for you when he ran as fast as he could the minute he had the chance to follow through on his leave promises? He let leavers down as much as anyone else has."

Peter Eastick: "He couldn’t run a bath."

Colin Macdonald: "Leave means leave. Oh sorry, he's already left the march."

Jason Wise: "Didn't Farage compare this with the Jarrow March? What an affront and a slap in the face to the marchers of '36."