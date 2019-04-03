Sorry mam! Sunderland councillor left feeling guilty as his mother ends up in hospital after being bitten by dog while supporting her son's election campaign

A Sunderland councillor has been left feeling guilty after convincing his mother to help with his election campaign - only for her to end up in hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Coun Stephen O'Brien, the Liberal Democrat group’s deputy leader on Sunderland City Council, was out delivering letters to residents in Grindon on Tuesday afternoon and had enlisted the help of his mum Sharon Boddy with his campaign ahead of the Local Elections on May 2.

But she found herself in the Accident and Emergency ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital after she was bitten by a dog as she posted a campaign leaflet through a letterbox.

Coun O'Brien said: "I am racked with guilt about my mam being bitten.

"I had been pestering her for a few days to see if she could come and help me deliver some letters to residents – and when she agreed to help she ends up in A&E with her fingers in shreds after being bitten by a dog."

Sharon said: "I’ve been so proud of what Stephen has been doing for our community as local councillor over the past few years and I wanted to help him out in the run up to the elections in a few weeks’ time.

"It was a huge shock to find a dog’s teeth waiting on the other side of the letterbox as I stuck the letter through. It’s been painful and I don’t think I’ll be able to help out with our Stephen’s campaign any more - I just hope it’s all been worth it when the votes are counted on May 2."