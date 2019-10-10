Sharon Hodgson tells Boris Johnson to take No Deal Brexit off the table as Nissan chief raises concerns over WTO tariffs
A Sunderland MP has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take No Deal Brexit off the table after a Nissan chief expressed concerns over possible future tariffs.
Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington & Sunderland West and Shadow Minister for Public Health has written to Boris Johnson MP, the Prime Minister, regarding comments made by the chairman of Nissan Europe, Gianluca de Ficchy.
She said: ‘’The automotive industry has been consistent in warning that a No Deal Brexit would be disastrous and today the chairman of Nissan Europe has been clear in setting out what it could mean for the plant in my constituency.
‘’The announcement regarding the production of the new Juke model at the plant is a great example of the success of the company in my constituency, but the warnings around No Deal show just how fragile that success could be.
‘’That’s why it’s more vital than ever that the threat of a No Deal Brexit is removed by the Prime Minister.
‘’It is no longer good enough for the Government to hold the threat of No Deal over the livelihoods of my constituents and the thousands of people in the surrounding area who work at the plant or in its supply chain.’’