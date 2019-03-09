Scrapping of Ambit is ‘embarrassment’ for Sunderland, say opposition councillors

Opposition councillors have labelled the news that a £250,000 artwork installation was scrapped as an “embarrassment”.

Conservative leader on the city council Councillor Robert Oliver said: “The demise of the Ambit is yet another disappointment in a long list of failures by the Labour-run council to put the city on the map.

Related: Ambit secretly scrapped: Council reveals Sunderland’s controversial £250,000 floating sculpture was sent for ‘recycling’

“A quarter of a million pounds was wasted on this project with little to show for it apart from the embarrassment of it being scrapped.

“This is the sort of waste that annoys local taxpayers with money being chucked down the drain whilst other councils invest more carefully.

“Fortunately, we now have the Northern Spire Bridge which is both a proud emblem of the city and serves a useful purpose.”

Councillor Niall Hodson, leader of the Liberal Democrat party on the council, said: “Public art installations can have a huge positive impact – you only have to look at the way the Angel of the North has become a popular symbol of Gateshead, and the North East more generally.

Related: Broken dreams and white elephants - Sunderland’s other failed projects

“However if not carefully thought out, you can end up with expensive disappointments like Ambit.

“It was a nice idea, but it smacks of a time when Sunderland’s Labour Council had a lot of money to chuck about – and didn’t really take care over how they spent it.

Councillor Niall Hodson, leader of the Liberal Democrat party on the council, said: “Public art installations can have a huge positive impact – you only have to look at the way the Angel of the North has become a popular symbol of Gateshead, and the North East more generally.

“However if not carefully thought out, you can end up with expensive disappointments like Ambit.

“It was a nice idea, but it smacks of a time when Sunderland’s Labour Council had a lot of money to chuck about – and didn’t really take care over how they spent it.