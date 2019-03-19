Roadworks for A1231, A183 and A690 among £8.5million spending plans for 250 road and footpath projects set out by Sunderland City Council

Plans for almost 250 sets of improvement projects have been set out by Sunderland City Council.

Council chiefs have allocated a total of £8.5million for the city's highways and bridge maintenance programme, and traffic schemes for the next year.



The programme of maintenance works includes stretches of Sunderland's key routes such as the A1231, A183, A690 and dozens of B roads and residential streets across the city's Coalfield, East, North, Washington and West areas.

The plans, part of the council's 2019/20 capital spending budget, will be put to senior councillors on the authority's ruling cabinet at a meeting on March 27

Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said: "Despite the continuing austerity, investment in our city's highways and transport links are always one of this council's priorities.



"There's a rigorous prioritisation process for our highways works that includes looking at surface conditions, traffic volumes, road safety, and public feedback."



A programme of maintenance works for the city's bridges is also part of the Cabinet report. These bridge works include the A182 Washington Highway interchange, the A1231 Stockton Road Bridge over the Tyne and Wear Metro, the Pallion New Road/Trimdon Street Bridge in Millfield, and the A1290 Southwick Road Bridge over the Metro and rail line.



Major works on Washington's A182 Chartershaugh Bridge are also being scheduled.



Additionally, the Cabinet report outlines the continued introduction of 20mph zones, further works on residents parking zones (Community Parking Management Schemes) in Ashbrooke, the Chester/Hylton Road area, Howick Park, Seaburn Metro area and Doxford.