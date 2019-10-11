Question Time is coming to South Shields - here's how you can get in the audience

The show is coming to South Shields later this month. Picture by BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Fiona Bruce, who has been at the helm of the show since January after taking on the role from David Dimbleby, will be chairing what is expected to be a lively debate.

With Britain currently set to leave the EU on Thursday, October 31 – just one week after the show is filmed in South Shields – Brexit is almost guaranteed to be one of the hot topics discussed on the episode.

Issues covered in recent weeks include climate change, the Royal Family and their private communications, health care policies and even debating if snacking should be banned on trains.

Here’s all you need to know about the show – and how you can get involved:

When will the show be aired?

The show will be broadcast on Thursday, October 24. TV schedules are subject to change nearer the time but the episode is due to be aired at 10.35pm.

The episode will likely be filmed an hour before it is broadcast.

Can I be in the audience?

Yes – anyone can apply to be in the audience by filling out a form on the BBC website.

The form asks for basic personal and contact details as well as political positions. Question Time selects local audiences which reflect a broad range of political views and tries to select a balanced audience for each show.

It also asks entrants to come up with two questions to be considered.

Successful applicants will be contacted on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the show is recorded on the Thursday.

Has the show been recorded in South Shields?

There is no record of the show previously being filmed in the town.

This is likely to be the first time the show has been recorded in the town in Question Times’ 40 year history.

The show has been to Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham and Hartlepool in visits to the North East in recent years.

Where is the show being recorded?

The BBC have yet to announce the location of where in South Shields the episode will be filmed.

Who will be on the panel?

The line-up for the Question Time has not been revealed – with panellists often being announce the day before the show is filmed.

In recent weeks, panellists have included secretary of state for transport Grant Shapps MP, Lisa Nandy MP, businessman Theo Paphitis, associate professor of philosophy at the University of East Anglia Rupert Read and journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer.

The series has begun to try and secure local representation on the panel in recent years so Labour might put forward an MP from the region.

Although Emma Lewell-Buck was previously the shadow minister for education, children and families, she resigned in March 2019 after she defied the party whip to vote against a second referendum.

The Conservatives may send a heavy hitter to promote their Brexit strategy due to the town’s association with the referendum – with almost 50,000 people voting to leave.