Preferred candidate for new chief executive of Sunderland City Council revealed

A North East council boss is being recommended for the top job at Sunderland City Council.

Earlier this year, the council started advertising for a £180,000 per year chief executive to replace current boss Irene Lucas CBE.

A report from the council’s Human Resources Committee has revealed North Tyneside Council’s chief executive Patrick Melia is the preferred candidate.

If approved, he will become one of the highest paid chief executives in the North East with around £32,000 per year added to his pay packet.

The top officer has been in the role since 2013 alongside previous roles at South Tyneside Council, Durham Constabulary and the Probation Service.

According to latest figures, he is currently paid £147,915 per year.

Four candidates were short-listed for the role during the council’s search with interviews taking place on Tuesday, June 12.

A council report adds SCC’s cabinet and leader Coun Graeme Miller had no objections to all short-listed candidates in the process.

The final decision on a new chief executive – who will also serve as returning officer and electoral registration officer – rests with a vote at a full council meeting next week.

If recommendations are approved, the new chief executive would start on August 1.

SCC’s next full council meeting kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday, June 20 in Sunderland Civic Centre.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service