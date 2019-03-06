POLL: Should Sunderland Airshow be reduced to once every two years to save money?

A proposal to cut Sunderland Airshow to run only once every two years in a bid to save taxpayers' money has been put forward by Sunderland Conservatives.

According to the Tories, measures including holding the airshow on alternate years, cutting allowances for councillors and increasing income from dog fouling and littering fines could save £2.02million, which could be used hire five park wardens and half the planned council tax increase. But would this be a good thing for the city? What do you think?