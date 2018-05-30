Plans submitted to turn former Sunderland hostel into 50 flats

A vacant former hostel building could be converted into flats.

Plans have been submitted to overhaul Camrex House, in Tatham Street, Sunderland.

The three-storey site in the Sunniside Conservation Area currently has 79 bedrooms with communal bathrooms.

However, under the proposals put forwards this would be reduced to 50 self-contained apartments.

Of these, 42 would be one-bedroom units and the remaining eight would be studios.

A decision on the plans is expected by late August.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service