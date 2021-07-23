Plans for bungalow in Sunderland garden refused as it would be 'detrimental' to the area

Sunderland City Council planners refused the application for a property on Quarry Road in the Silksworth ward.

In October last year, a planning application was lodged with Sunderland City Council for a property on Quarry Road in the Silksworth ward.

This included erecting a bungalow in the existing garden with two bedrooms, bathroom facilities, a living room and a kitchen/family area.

During formal consultation on the plans, objections were lodged by a neighbour raising concerns about the “close proximity” of the proposed bungalow to a nearby property and the potential impact of groundworks.

According to representations lodged during the council consultation, Silksworth ward councillor Peter Gibson said he felt the proposed bungalow would be an “over development of the site.”

Cllr Gibson also made a request to call the application before the relevant Planning and Highways Committee for decision – however this request was withdrawn in June 2021.

The application was eventually decided by Sunderland City Council planners under ‘delegated powers,’ with a decision notice published on Monday, July 19.

This confirmed the application had been refused as it clashed with several policies, including its impact on the “character and the amenities of the area.”

The report reads: “The proposal would be out of keeping with the character of the area that comprises single storey dwelling Sunderland cottages and semi detached dwellings.

“The confined nature of the site and the character of the development are considered to be overdevelopment of the site to the detriment of the character and the amenities of the area.”

The report added: “The proposal would introduce an obtrusive element which is out of character within the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area.”

Following the refusal, the applicant has the right to appeal the council’s planning decision with the Secretary of State.