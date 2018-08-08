Part of Sunderland Civic Centre closed due to rainstorms

Part of Sunderland Civic Centre had to be closed this week following heavy rain.

The Sunderland City Council HQ’s Committee Suite, had to be shut on Monday for safety checks and cleaning.

And yesterday, some meetings due to be held in the suite’s rooms had to be moved.

A statement from the council said: “Friday’s rainstorms saw some water getting into the Civic Centre’s Committee rooms.

“Some of the rooms were closed for safety checks and cleaning on Monday.

“All the rooms have now re-opened.”

The closure comes after it was revealed a £44,500 report on the state of the building was still waiting to be released to the public more than a year since being completed and delivered to the council.

Conservative opposition leader Coun Robert Oliver said the site was ‘showing its age’ and that ‘something has to happen’.

SCC said more information on the future of the Civic Centre would be released ‘in due course’.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service