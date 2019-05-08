Nigel Farage's Brexit Party to hold rally on outskirts of Sunderland this weekend

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is set to hold a rally on Wearside this coming weekend.

The party will host the event at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton on Saturday.

Mr Farage is set to be joined by former Conservative MP turned Brexit Party candidate Ann Widdecombe, who is set to stand in the upcoming European elections.

Party chairman Richard Tice will be present alongside North East election candidates Brian Monteith, John Tennant and Richard Monaghan.

Admission to the event is by ticket only.

Doors will open at 1pm at the venue in anticipation for a 2pm start.