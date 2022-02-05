Michael Gove hails Sunderland's 'proud history' - and its potential to become an industrial powerhouse of the UK

As reported by the Echo, Mr Gove was in Sunderland on Friday, February 4, as part of efforts to showcase the Government’s plans to help spread wealth and opportunity through the country. More details have now been released about the visit.

The visit came days after Government unveiled the Levelling Up White Paper, setting out plans to spreading opportunity and reverse geographical inequalities.

The Government said Mr Gove's visit to Sunderland was to see how ‘regeneration, education and innovation are transforming people’s lives and driving economic growth’.

He toured the University of Sunderland, where he was shown the Anatomy Centre, one of five new state-of-the-art medical schools in the United Kingdom.

The Secretary of State also saw Sunderland’s new £42million City Hall and Riverside development which he said is set to transform the area, with new homes, modern workspaces, and cultural hub - backed by the Government’s levelling-up funding.

Mr Gove later visited the International Advanced Manufacturing Park, which is boosting the local economy and create 7,000 new local jobs in advanced manufacturing over the next decade.

He also got the chance to see the future of the UK’s green industry at Nissan’s £1billion Electric Vehicle Hub, where the next generation of electric vehicles are being produced following major investment by the car manufacturer.

“Sunderland is a city with a proud history and has the potential to be one of the UK’s leading industry hubs, attracting investment and creating high quality jobs,” said Mr Gove.

“New urban regeneration projects, state-of-the-art educational facilities and cutting-edge industry that I have seen are bringing transformative change to Sunderland and the wider region.

“But there is more to be done and I look forward to working closely with Sunderland’s local leaders to deliver our central mission of spreading opportunity and levelling up communities across the country.”

The Levelling Up Secretary last week set out the Government’s strategy to level up the country, supporting towns and cities to fulfil their potential as thriving communities and business hubs, and improving wellbeing in every part of the UK.

For the Sunderland area, he said this will mean better education, greater local decision making and new investment to drive regeneration and local growth.

The Goverment claimed city has already received a total of £48.8million of additional support from the government’s levelling-up funding streams to regenerate the city, including through a state-of-the-art cultural hub at Sunderland Riverside.

Sunderland has now also been named as one of the government’s 55 new Education Investment Areas, and will receive targeted support and action to help children from all backgrounds and areas to succeed at the highest levels.

