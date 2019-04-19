Meet the Hendon candidates standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Hendon ward:

George Edward BROWN (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Residents raise valid concerns and their Labour councillors ignore them.

We see instances of Labour councillors moving from one ward to another.

This is anti-democratic and people deserve better.

The Conservatives offer a manifesto which commits us to ending free meals for councillors which cost £10,000 per year and reducing councillors’ allowances: Labour councillors collectively claim £1m in allowances each year and we do not think that is justifiable.

Kristian BROWN (Independent)

Hello, I am Kristian Brown, the author of ‘Hendon rising’ Facebook page.

I will give a little run down of my stance on Hendon, of how I would like to incorporate the people of Hendon in the running of the area.

It is a method that many councils simply do not use.

I would like to create five listening groups, in the East End, City Centre, Central Hendon, the Long streets and Grangetown, and those are the people that will provide the answers to how Hendon should be run.

Look to ‘Hendon rising’ for a better insight into my mindset and my aims for the area of Hendon.

Thomas CRAWFORD (Liberal Democrat)

Hendon, Grangetown, the East End and the City Centre deserve better than Sunderland Labour.

Whether its Labour councillors claiming ridiculous money in expenses, not staying in touch with local residents they supposedly serve, or just being complacent and out-of-touch, I’ve heard numerous residents tell me they’re sick to the back teeth of Sunderland’s Labour Party.

If elected I promise not to claim a penny in expenses, not to take the free meals after meetings (which Labour councillors refuse to axe) and work hard all year round not just at election time.

Martin Edward MOORE (UKIP)

Being a secondary teacher of 10 years standing, I understand the need to promote balanced viewpoints.

What I see happening in mainstream politics now concerns me.

Freedom of speech is under attack. We are constantly bombarded with misinformation that disarms people in making informed balanced decisions.

I will of course work tirelessly to represent my local constituents with their daily issues and local needs, but I will also take a stand against corruption and political correctness whenever possible.

Gary OGLE (Green Party candidate)

I have lived in Hendon for nine years.

In that time there has been a drastic increase in litter and fly-tipping.

The council has been completely ineffective in dealing with these issues.

If elected, I would make it easier for people to dispose of their waste safely and legally.

I would also improve our council’s disgraceful record on recycling and re-using.

This would save a fortune in landfill fees.

The savings could be invested in developing our beach, so that it becomes an asset to the community, and bringing empty homes back into use.

For real change, vote Green.

Lynda SCANLAN (Labour Party)

I’m delighted to be joining a community-focused Labour team in Hendon.

I believe I can make a lasting contribution as your councillor and if elected I will always fight for Hendon.

I will help deliver the 20mph zones at Valley Road and Hudson Road Primary, the redevelopment of the Norfolk Hotel, and the restoration of Sunderland’s most historic buildings including Mackie’s corner.

I will work to tackle the number of empty properties and will continue to focus on improving the cleanliness Hendon, including tackling litter and fly tipping.

Together we will get the best for Hendon, the East End and Grangetown.