Meet the Doxford candidates vying for your vote in the Sunderland council local elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we will be turning the spotlight on all Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 3.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why people should vote for them.

The local elections are on May 3.

Here's what the four Doxford Ward candidates have to say:

GEORGE EDWARD BROWN (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

As a retired Magistrate I am aware of the issues than can blight many lives.

Even the day to day things like parking, litter, dog fouling, potholes and anti-social behaviour.

I am appalled like many others over the failure of our Labour controlled council and their mishandling of children’s services.

No one has been made responsible for their failings of our most vulnerable residents.

If elected I will try my best to hold the council and others to account on the decision making that impacts upon your lives.

ELIZABETH GIBSON (LABOUR PARTY)

I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue to fight for the people of Doxford as the Labour Party candidate in the forthcoming local election.

I am working to minimise the impact of the Tory government’s austerity measures to council funding and their inevitable impact on services.

I work with local groups and volunteers to provide advice to obtain funding.

As a governor, I played my part in saving our much needed Mill Hill Nursery School.

I hold monthly surgeries and make myself available at all times dealing with residents’ concerns.

ALAN MICHAEL DAVID ROBINSON (GREEN PARTY)

I have lived in this area for the last 30 years.

I am married with two children and work as a school teacher in a secondary school in the Gateshead area.

If elected I would bring to bear all available resources at my disposal to oppose the proposed local housing development in the Moorside and surrounding area as I see it as unnecessary and a strain on our already stretched local resources.

I believe that you should have a voice in your council and that your vote should not be taken for granted by a lacklustre administration.

PETER ARNOLD WALTON (LIBERAL DEMOCRATS)

I have lived with my family in Sunderland for the last 25 years.

I have worked in the public sector for over 30 years and have been involved in helping individuals in both the Probation Service and more recently as a teacher.

My experience and values would make me an approachable and effective councillor.

If elected to Sunderland Council, I would work hard and make every effort to hear the views of people living in the ward with the aim of achieving the best outcomes for the people of Doxford, Moorside, Hall Farm, Chapelgarth, Mill Hill, Tunstall and Ryhope Colliery.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service