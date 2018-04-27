Meet the candidates vying for your votes in Shiney Row for Sunderland City Council

Here are the candidates for Shiney Row explaining why you should vote for them on May 3.

Nana Boddy (Liberal Democrat)

I live locally and am putting myself forward as a Lib Dem candidate as they are the only party standing up to Labour’s wasteful spending at Sunderland Council.

This can’t be allowed to continue.

Only the Liberal Democrats on the council have voted to cut councillor allowances.

Money would be better spent on repairing potholes and increasing street cleaning.

Tony Morrow (Populist Party)

If elected, I will act as your voice and go head to head with the council in an attempt to get your issues and problems resolved.

Shiney Row has been a safe Labour seat of late.

You and your vote have been taken for granted, your councillors have done nothing.

Vote for change, vote Populist Party.

I urge you to give the Populist Party and myself a chance of making a positive change to Shiney Row Ward and Sunderland and an improvement to the well being of us all.

Kind regards, Tony Morrow, Populist Candidate for Shiney Row.

Sally Oliver (Conservative)

While the Labour Council has reduced the number of staff and claim no money for basic services they still find money for their unsustainable vanity projects.

I will seek accountability from these Councillors with special responsibility.

The shameful situation in the failed Children’s Services has not seen any on the Councillors involved accept responsibility.

More needs to be done to bring people into the City Centre.

A meaningful free parking scheme would help.

We need to see more house building in Shiney Row, but this must be on brownfield sites, not on the green belt.

Neil Geoffery Shaplin (Green Party)

I have lived in Sunderland for eight years.

As a Green councillor I would make housing a priority – not by building executive homes on green spaces, but by making better use of legislation to bring empty homes back into use and by better regulation of private landlords and housing associations.

Sunderland is one of the top ten cities in the country for empty houses.

I would also fight for our local NHS by opposing the plans to merge South Tyneside services with our own and resist proposals to effectively privatise provision.

Vote Green for a brighter future.

Mel Speding (Labour)

I am seeking re-election as your Labour Councillor for Shiney Row.

I have lived and worked in the Shiney Row area for most of my life and fully understand the concerns of local residents and the challenges we face from relentless Government cuts.

If re-elected, I will continue working to ensure Shiney Row ward gets a fair share of the limited resources available.

I want to reduce fly tipping and littering; promote recycling; stop empty and run down properties blighting our community; and persuade bus companies to provide a service taking people where they want to go, when they want to go there.

