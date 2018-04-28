Meet the candidates vying for your votes in Sandhill for Sunderland City Council

This year’s local elections take place on Thursday, May 3. Here, the candidates for Sandhill tell you why they should get your vote.

Dave Allan (Labour)

I have been proud to represent Sandhill ward since 2004.

Together with the rest of your Sandhill Labour team, Cllr Debra Waller and Bridget Phillipson MP, I have been delivering newsletters and knocking on your doors to seek your views and keep you updated on matters in the ward.

I also hold regular weekly surgeries and am available to you by post, telephone and email and try to help resolve your problems whenever possible.

I hope I can count on your vote so that I can continue working hard for the residents of Sandhill and representing you on council matters.

Lynn Appleby (Liberal Democrats)

I live locally in Hastings Hill.

Stephen and the Lib Dem team have really impressed me – working hard all year round and keeping in touch with residents.

With two Lib Dem councillors we can get so much more done for Grindon, Thorney Close, Hastings Hill and Springwell.

We will stand up to Labour’s waste and incompetence running the Council.

Labour have let us down for too long.

John Leonard Appleton (Green Party)

I don’t believe that the people of Sunderland always get the best from local government.

The Green Party stands for fairness and democracy – ensuring that the whole community is treated equally and that their voices are heard.

If elected, I’d do my best to ensure that council decisions took everyone into account.

I’d work to see that our city is clean and safe.

And I’d endeavour to ensure that the feelings of local residents were given due consideration in anything affecting them.

These are simple notions that can make a real difference to the people of Sandhill ward.

Michael Leadbitter (Conservative)

I have lived in Sunderland all my life.

I see the issues that are being ignored but need to be addressed.

We need more regeneration and private investment throughout Sunderland.

Affordable housing is essential and currently the Government housing schemes are ensuring more affordable housing is being built than ever before.

We need to reward hard work.

Conservatives wanted to reduce the recent Council Tax rise to three per cent from the five per cent forced through by Labour.

Family and child protection are essential in our community but the current Labour Council has failed miserably.

