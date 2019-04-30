Meet the candidates in the Washington South ward for the Sunderland City Council elections 2019

The Sunderland City Council elections are just days away.

We have given each candidate the opportunity to explain why voters should choose them on Thursday, May 2, and today it is the turn of those fighting the Washington South ward.

Dom ARMSTRONG (Green Party)

I want Washington to be a great place for my kids to grow up.

I’m involved with the anti-incinerator campaign because I think the council should reduce waste through recycling and reuse, not blight our environment by burning it.

I’m also actively campaigning to save the Southern area playing fields from Labour’s plans to destroy them with unnecessary executive housing.

If elected, I would continue these campaigns, aim to reduce the speed limit on residential streets and strongly argue for the creation of a town council for Washington.

Vote Green for someone who will fight for the people of Washington.

Luke BOND (UKIP)

No information supplied.

Martin John TALBOT (Conservative Party)

The Labour councillor who was supposed to be up for re-election this year was found guilty of a child sex offence.

It is for this reason that the Sunderland Conservatives want to introduce mandatory police checks for councillors.

We believe voters have a right to know who they are voting for.

Labour has an appalling Children’s Services record.

They consistently fail Ofsted inspections and are deemed “inadequate”.

Elect Martin – a teacher – in Washington South to give the ward the strong voice of opposition it desperately needs at a time of controversy and crisis.

Sean Robert LAWS (Labour Party)

I’ve worked alongside our councillors for some time giving residents a voice to raise issues that matter and make them more accountable to residents.

Now I’d like the opportunity to go further for Rickleton, Lambton, Ayton and Oxclose residents as your councillor so Washington South gets the investment needed.

As a lifelong Washington resident I’ve seen Tory austerity’s devastating impact on council budgets and services and this has compelled me to be involved in the change Washington needs.

I will always represent your views to the council, not the other way around.

I appreciate your support on May 2nd.

Carlton Lee WEST (Liberal Democrat)

I live locally and am fed up with Sunderland Council.

Every councillor in Washington is from the Labour party.

It’s not healthy for local democracy and it shows.

They say there’s no money for Washington, but they’re spending millions on new council offices in Sunderland.

I want to stand up to years of failure, neglect and complacency from Labour’s council bosses in Sunderland and fight to improve our communities.

Please lend me and the Liberal Democrats your vote in this year’s council election.

Washington deserves better than just another Labour councillor who is more interested in Sunderland than our own town.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service