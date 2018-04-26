Meet the candidates for Whitburn and Marsden standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

Here the candidates for Whitburn and Marsden explain why you should vote for them on May 3:

Peter Boyack (Labour)

I have been a councillor and proud to have been for 20 years for the Whitburn and Marsden ward,working with our community delivering some very worthwhile schemes.

I am chairperson of Dr Tripletts Trust, member of the Whitburn Festival Committee, President of South Shields Royal British Legion and chair of Mission of Seafarer’s.

I am overseeing two major housing developments in my ward to ensure the best developments possible for my constituents.

I’m very passionate about the place where I live and hope that you will VOTE LABOUR, VOTE BOYACK on Thursday 3 rd May 2018

Colette Hume (Green)

I’m extremely proud to be standing again as the Whitburn and Marsden candidate for the Green Party.

I’m part of the massive surge of people who have come to the realisation that those currently making decisions on our behalf do not know us, do not represent us and do not have our best interests at heart.

“Politics with integrity” sums up the reason why I joined The Green Party.

If you also believe that a dramatic change is needed in your area, then please join me to support your local Green Party by voting Green.

Adam Lou Stewart (Conservative)

I have the absolute pleasure to be standing for Whitburn and Marsden, one of the most beautiful parts of South Tyneside.

As your councillor I’d make sure to bring a new style of thinking and level of scrutiny to our Labour dominated council.

We, as a party, want to join new devolution deals that allow us access to central government money to put your taxes back into the community; make it easier for small, local businesses to open up and bring new life to our region; scrap local parking charges and, focus on regenerating all aspects of our community.